- Science News
- eBooks
- Frontiers ebook releases: June 2024
Frontiers ebook releases: June 2024
Download the top ebook releases from this month, including:
Biostimulants in Agriculture II: Towards a Sustainable Future
Impact and implications of AI methods and tools for the future of education
All ebooks are free to download, share, and distribute.
See all ebooks
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.