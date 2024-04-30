- Science News
Frontiers ebook releases: April 2024
Download the top ebook releases from this month, including:
COVID-19: Integrating Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Mathematics, Medicine and Public Health, Epidemiology, Neuroscience, Neurorobotics, and Biomedical Science in Pandemic Management, volume II
Serving Vulnerable and Marginalized Populations in Social and Educational Contexts
Active and Healthy Aging and Quality of Life: Interventions and Outlook for the Future
All ebooks are free to download, share, and distribute.
