Featured news

Tens of thousands of unique molecules detected in 467 beers from around the world

By Mischa Dijkstra, Frontiers science writer Image: Hana Mara/Pexels.com Scientists from Germany have used state-of-the-art complementary mass spectrometry methods to quantify the chemical complexity in beer from around the world. In 467 commercial beer types they found at least 7,700 different chemical formulas, which translates to tens of thousands of unique molecules. Beers brewed from barley plus either wheat, rice, or corn contain molecules that reliably indicate the original cereal. The analysis takes only 10 minutes to detect thousands of metabolites per beer, making it a powerful new method for quality control. The tradition of beer brewing dates back to at least 7,000 BCE and maybe even to the invention of agriculture, considering that the starch in many cereals can spontaneously ferment to some extent if exposed to airborne yeasts. The code of the Babylonian king Hammurabi (rule 1792 to 1750 BCE), whose laws 108 through 111 regulate beer sales, shows that people have been anxious to safeguard the quality of beer through legislation for millennia. For example, the Bavarian ‘Reinheitsgebot’ (‘Purity Law’) of 1516, often considered the world’s oldest still functional – with modifications – food regulation, allows only barley, water, and hops as ingredients for brewing beer (with […]