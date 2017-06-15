Organic Chemistry: The importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and communication

New specialty section on Organic Chemistry to be headed by Chief Editor, Professor Iwao Ojima who stresses the importance of a multidisciplinary outlook for the future of his field.

We are proud and delighted to announce the launch of the new specialty section on Organic Chemistry, within Frontiers in Chemistry. The section will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Iwao Ojima, Director of the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery at Stony Brook University.

‘Chemistry has become the central core molecular science for energy, environment, sustainability, materials, biology and medicine’.

Professor Iwao Ojima, Specialty Chief Editor

In his Specialty Grand Challenge paper, Professor Ojima highlights the three challenges he sees as central to organic chemistry today. First, the need for increased multidisciplinary approaches and awareness of other disciplines. Second, the importance of effective communication and collaboration between disciplines. And third, how best to cultivate the next generation of organic chemists with the ability to thrive in a multidisciplinary environment.‘Organic ch__emistry is unique and unparalleled to any other discipline in chemical sciences’.

The branches of organic chemistry have long-been established and reflect the evolution of this field of chemistry. Professor Ojima believes the field will continue to evolve naturally – it has already been thriving by expanding its territories through the exploration of the interfaces with other scientific disciplines. For it to continue to grow, Professor Ojima is certain there need be increased interdisciplinary awareness, collaboration and communication.

‘Since traditional organic chemists enjoyed research only in their own comfortable playgrounds, these will be great challenges in research and education that organic chemists must face’.

Previously, most interdisciplinary research was between two disciplines in two different laboratories, Professor Ojima believes, however, the situation has been evolving rapidly. He discusses the issue in his Specialty Grand Challenge paper: ‘organic chemists must evolve into open-minded researchers who can effectively communicate and collaborate with other researchers from different disciplines’. By working in this way, involving multiple disciplines and laboratories collaboratively, Professor Ojima believes the field will continue to grow and evolve.

Also, he argues an interdisciplinary mindset is essential for cultivating the future of the field. He reiterates that the organic chemists of today must make a concerted effort to encourage the organic chemists of the future who will not only survive but thrive in the multidisciplinary-focused field of organic chemistry in the future.

‘My goal is to promote and ensure organic chemistry serves as the core chemical science for the advancement of science and technology with clear goals to benefit human life and society’.

As Specialty Chief Editor, Professor Ojima aims to provide a forum for highlighting the latest breakthroughs and to stimulate progress in all strands of organic chemistry. Open Access will be important to achieving this as it permits the practical sharing of critical information rapidly and efficiently. This new section will incorporate both experimental and theoretical work across all topical areas within the field, and will enable all to access the latest ideas, techniques and methodologies.

Organic Chemistry is now ready to welcome high-quality submissions and Research Topic proposals.