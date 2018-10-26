Frontiers | Science News

Chief Editor Iwao Ojima to receive Ernest Guenther Award in Chemistry of Natural Products

Iwao Ojima, Chief Editor of Organic Chemistry

Iwao Ojima

Professor Iwao Ojima, Chief Editor of the Organic Chemistry section of  Frontiers in Chemistry will receive the 2019 Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products from the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Set to be awarded in the spring of next year, the prize is the most prestigious award in the chemistry of natural products in the world, with five Nobel laureates being among previous winners.

Professor Ojima has also received three other distinguished awards from the ACS:

  • ACS Award for Creative Work in 2013 in Fluorine Chemistry

  • Emanuel B. Hershberg Award in 2001 in Medicinal Chemistry

  • Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award in 1994 in Synthetic Organic Chemistry

Iwao Ojima is professor at the Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the director of the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery, Stony Brook University. He received his PhD from the University of Tokyo. Commenting on the Organic Chemistry section in Frontiers in Chemistry, Professor Ojima explains that “one of the grand challenges in organic chemistry is how to explore new frontiers at the interface of organic chemistry and other science or technology fields”. His vision can be found in his Specialty Grand Challenge article: Great Challenges in Organic Chemistry.

The Frontiers in Chemistry Editorial Office congratulates Professor Ojima on receiving this important award.

Follow Frontiers in Chemistry on Twitter and subscribe to article alerts to stay up-to-date with the latest research.

Related Content

Post related info

October 26, 2018

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Chemistry

Journal news

Specialty Chief Editor

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content