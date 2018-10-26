Chief Editor Iwao Ojima to receive Ernest Guenther Award in Chemistry of Natural Products

Iwao Ojima, Chief Editor of Organic Chemistry

Professor Iwao Ojima, Chief Editor of the Organic Chemistry section of Frontiers in Chemistry will receive the 2019 Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products from the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Set to be awarded in the spring of next year, the prize is the most prestigious award in the chemistry of natural products in the world, with five Nobel laureates being among previous winners.

Professor Ojima has also received three other distinguished awards from the ACS:

ACS Award for Creative Work in 2013 in Fluorine Chemistry

Emanuel B. Hershberg Award in 2001 in Medicinal Chemistry

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award in 1994 in Synthetic Organic Chemistry

Iwao Ojima is professor at the Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the director of the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery, Stony Brook University. He received his PhD from the University of Tokyo. Commenting on the Organic Chemistry section in Frontiers in Chemistry, Professor Ojima explains that “one of the grand challenges in organic chemistry is how to explore new frontiers at the interface of organic chemistry and other science or technology fields”. His vision can be found in his Specialty Grand Challenge article: Great Challenges in Organic Chemistry.

The Frontiers in Chemistry Editorial Office congratulates Professor Ojima on receiving this important award.

