Chief Editor of Organic Chemistry is elected to the European Academy of Sciences

Professor Iwao Ojima

We are proud to announce that Professor Iwao Ojima, Chief Editor of the Organic Chemistry section of Frontiers in Chemistry has been recently elected to the European Academy of Sciences (EurASc) as a Fellow.

Iwao Ojima is professor at the Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the director of the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery, Stony Brook University. He received his PhD from the University of Tokyo.

Throughout his research career, Dr. Ojima has had numerous ties to the European scientific community - he was first recognized by European chemistry communities in organometallic chemistry, catalysis and fluorine chemistry, prior to joining the faculty at Stony Brook. His inventions on natural product-based anticancer agents were licensed to both French and Italian pharmaceutical companies. In addition, he served on the External Advisory Board of a highly innovative and successful multidisciplinary Center of Excellence, “Cell in Motion,” at the University of Münster and the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster, Germany. He received numerous awards and honors, including 4 National Awards from the American Chemical Society in 4 different fields of chemistry, which is a very rare achievement.

The European Academy of Sciences (EURASC) - the pan-European equivalent of National Academy of Sciences - is a non-profit, non-governmental and independent organization of distinguished scholars and engineers, dedicated to the promotion of cutting-edge research in science and advanced technologies.

Professor Ojima is also an elected Fellow of the following non-governmental prestigious organisations:

National Academy of Inventors (2014)

The American Chemical Society (2010)

The New York Academy of Sciences (2000)

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (1997)

J. S. Guggenheim Memorial Foundation (1995)

Frontiers in Chemistry Editorial Office congratulates Professor Ojima on this prestigious recognition.

