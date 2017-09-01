New Frontiers in Chemistry specialty section: Catalysis and Photocatalysis

Frontiers | Science News

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new specialty section on Catalysis and Photocatalysis within Frontiers in Chemistry. The section will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Bunsho Ohtani, Professor of Chemistry at the Hokkaido University’s Institute for Catalysis (formerly the Catalysis Research Center), Japan.

“Nowadays, it is rather difficult to find chemical products that are made without any catalytic reactions.”

Professor Ohtani is acutely aware of the relevance of catalytic reactions to daily life in the 21st century. In his Specialty Grand Challenge paper, he discusses their involvement in the production of gasolines, plastics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. He also highlights the key role of catalysis in almost all chemical reactions in living organisms through biological catalysts.

Specialty Chief Editor Professor Bunsho Ohtani

“We should promote the publication of papers exhibiting novel insights as this leads to sound progress in the field.”

Professor Ohtani’s vision for the section is to bring together researchers and their findings from all areas of the catalysis and photocatalysis fields. As Chief Editor, he aims to provide an open and interactive forum for highlighting rigorous research and sparking critical discussions through this section. By promoting and encouraging Open Access, he wants to make authors feel a greater responsibility toward their readers and inspire progress in the field.

Catalysis and Photocatalysis is now ready to welcome high-quality submissions and Research Topic proposals.

