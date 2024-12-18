Frontiers news
08 Oct 2015
Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is open for submissions
The Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences teams are delighted to announce that the section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is online and open for submissions. The section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Neil Marsh, from the University of Michigan in the United States, and becomes the latest section to be launched in the “Frontiers in” series. The specialty section is listed under the Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences Journals, allowing authors to submit manuscripts through either journal. Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences offer: – Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness – World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections – Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability – Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz – Fast publication, with an average of 84 days from submission to publication – Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency – Commenting systems enabled on all articles to boost post-publication feedback At present the editorial board Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is composed of the following Associate Editors: Carlos Miguel Farinha, University of Lisboa, Portugal Giovanna Ghirlanda, Arizona State University, USA Joe Kappock, Purdue University, USA Lei Li, Indiana University, USA Qi Zhang, Fudan […]