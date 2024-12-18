Frontiers | Science News

Climate action

29 Nov 2021

Estimating the impact of ‘eco’ jet fuel: How much could it reduce CO2 emissions by 2050?

By Colm Gorey, Frontiers science writer Image: Thiago B Trevisan/Shutterstock.com The aviation sector is seen as a very visible contributor of CO2 emissions globally, but will efforts to clean up the industry pay off? New research published with Frontiers has calculated what impact ‘sustainable aviation fuel’ (SAF) will have, showing CO2 emissions between 4% and 23% lower than if no SAF was used, even if airlines exceed pre-Covid-19 demand. However, while the use of SAF can help contribute to international targets, SAF alone will not be enough to meet 2050 net-zero CO2 goals for aviation. Much in the same way that the automotive industry is shifting gears to produce more environmentally-friendly cars to offset the effects of the climate crisis, the aviation sector is trying to find ways to significantly cut down on its CO2 emissions. Estimates suggest that the sector is responsible for about 2.5% of global carbon emissions and equivalent to the release of more than 900m metric tons of CO2 annually just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with entirely electric-powered aircraft some way off from becoming commonplace and limited in range, airlines have turned to cleaner jet fuels to help reduce their impact on the planet […]

Frontiers news

08 Oct 2015

Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is open for submissions

The Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences teams are delighted to announce that the section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is online and open for submissions. The section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Neil Marsh, from the University of Michigan in the United States, and becomes the latest section to be launched in the “Frontiers in” series. The specialty section is listed under the Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences Journals, allowing authors to submit manuscripts through either journal. Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences offer: – Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness – World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections – Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability – Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz – Fast publication, with an average of 84 days from submission to publication – Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency – Commenting systems enabled on all articles to boost post-publication feedback At present the editorial board Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is composed of the following Associate Editors: Carlos Miguel Farinha, University of Lisboa, Portugal Giovanna Ghirlanda, Arizona State University, USA Joe Kappock, Purdue University, USA Lei Li, Indiana University, USA Qi Zhang, Fudan […]