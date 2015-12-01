New section launch: Ribonucleoprotein Networks

Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is pleased to announce the launch of its newest section, Ribonucleoprotein Networks.

The section, which focuses on the physico-chemical determinants of protein-RNA interactions and functional characterization of ribonucleoprotein networks, is headed by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Gian Gaetano Tartaglia of Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies and Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, and its Associate Editor board currently comprises the following researchers:

Mission Statement

From the beginning of transcription through splicing and translation, messenger RNA is associated with a large number of proteins that regulate its processing, stability and transport. In addition to messenger RNA, it has been reported that a major portion of eukaryotic genomes is occupied by DNA sequences whose transcripts do not code for proteins. This part of the genome is transcribed in a developmentally regulated manner and in response to external stimuli to produce large numbers of noncoding RNAs. Messenger and noncoding RNAs as well as their protein partners are involved in many cellular pathways, as recently discovered via screening. These ribonucleoprotein networks, which include RNA processing and regulation of transcription and translation, are critical determinants of cell homeostasis, differentiation and proliferation. Importantly, alterations in protein-RNA interactions have been identified as contributing to a wide variety of disorders, including neurodegeneration and cancer. Our section of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences focuses on physico-chemical determinants of protein-RNA interactions and characterization of ribonucleoprotein networks… (read more)

More about the new section

Regarding the section, Prof Tartaglia states: “Ribonucleoprotein networks are at the heart of cellular processes and we are just starting to uncover them thanks to high-throughput techniques. What evolutionary forces promote the interaction between protein and RNA molecules? How many proteins have RNA-binding abilities? What is the function of non-coding RNAs? The Ribonucleoprotein Networks specialty section will be a leading journal on computational and experimental approaches to understand protein-RNA interactions”.

