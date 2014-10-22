Frontiers Launches Frontiers in ICT

Frontiers – a community driven open-access publisher and research networking platform – is pleased to launch Frontiers in ICT. It is now open for submissions.

Frontiers in ICT is an international, multidisciplinary, peer-reviewed open-access journal that brings all specialisms across information and communications technologies together on a single platform.

From big data to digital health and quantum computing to digital education, each relevantspecialty will be led by dedicated team of international researchers.Nick Duffield, Specialty Chief Editor of the section Big Data and Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, US, says: “The Big Data field is exciting because advances in computational platforms and the emergence of data sources across new domains provide fresh motivation and opportunities for research in data science and systems.”

“Research in Big Data will increasingly involve multiple disciplines and integrate both methods and applications. This presents a challenge for any journal, of how to draw from a sufficiently wide base of reviewers to fairly evaluate submissions. Frontiers in ICT provides an attractive solution by establishing a social network of reviewers whose collective expertise covers many technical areas.”

Like the other titles in the “Frontiers in” journal series, manuscripts will benefit from a rapid (84 days) and collaborative peer review and be published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license. As an open-access journal, all content will be freely available to an international audience.

Current specialty sections open for submissions include:

Big Data: (Specialty Chief Editor: Nick Duffield, Texas A&M University, US)

Computer Image Analysis: (Specialty Chief Editors: Christian Barillot , CNRS, France, and Patrick Bouthemy, INRIA, France)

Computer and Network Security: (Specialty Chief Editor: Sandro Etalle, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands)

Digital Education: (Specialty Chief Editor: Clifford A. Shaffer, Virginia Tech, US)

Digital Health: (Specialty Chief Editor: Patty Kostkova, University College London, UK)

Human-Media Interaction: (Specialty Chief Editor: Anton Nijholt, University of Twente, Netherlands)

Quantum Computing: (Specialty Chief Editor: Alexandre M. Zagoskin, Loughborough University, UK)

Virtual Environments: (Specialty Chief Editor: Mel Slater, University of Barcelona, Spain)

Mobile and Ubiquitous Computing: (Specialty Chief Editor: Paul Lukowicz, University of Kaiserslautern, Germany) – coming soon

For more information, please visit Frontiers in ICT.

