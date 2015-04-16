Frontiers | Science News

The 2014 Frontiers Progress Report is now available

2014 was another great year for Frontiers. Check out our new Progress Report for the most important milestones and achievements.

Frontiers is proud to issue our Progress Report for 2014. It has been another excellent year for us, full of growth, milestones, and achievements.

In 2014, we published over 11,000 articles across 34 fields. We now have over 50,000 top scientists on our editorial boards. All Frontiers journals are fast on track to become leaders in their discipline.

A special mention goes to the launch of Frontiers in Digital Humanities, our first humanities journal, in December. We launched a further 11 exciting new open-access journals across a wide range of STEM fields, from Medicine to ICT. More are coming — stay tuned.

Our warm thanks to all of you — editors, authors, readers, and Frontiers colleagues —  who helped us to achieve such a great year. Here’s to 2015!

The Progress Report is here.

Let us know what you think! Contact: editorial.office@frontiersin.org 

2014 was another excellent year for Frontiers, full of growth, milestones and achievements.

    • 11’000+ articles published

    • 50’000+ editors now on our editorial boards

    • 36 total journals

    • 100+ new specialty sections

Read More

Related Content

Post related info

April 16, 2015

DP

dpetrariu

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content