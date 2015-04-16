The 2014 Frontiers Progress Report is now available

2014 was another great year for Frontiers. Check out our new Progress Report for the most important milestones and achievements.

Frontiers is proud to issue our Progress Report for 2014. It has been another excellent year for us, full of growth, milestones, and achievements.

In 2014, we published over 11,000 articles across 34 fields. We now have over 50,000 top scientists on our editorial boards. All Frontiers journals are fast on track to become leaders in their discipline.

A special mention goes to the launch of Frontiers in Digital Humanities, our first humanities journal, in December. We launched a further 11 exciting new open-access journals across a wide range of STEM fields, from Medicine to ICT. More are coming — stay tuned.

Our warm thanks to all of you — editors, authors, readers, and Frontiers colleagues — who helped us to achieve such a great year. Here’s to 2015!

