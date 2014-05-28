Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers celebrates landmark 20,000 published articles

Frontiers has reached the publication milestone of 20,000 high-quality, peer-reviewed articles across its growing “Frontiers in” journal series.

Frontiers has reached the publication milestone of 20,000 high-quality, peer-reviewed articles across its growing “Frontiers in” journal series, confirming its position among the five leading open-access publishers worldwide. This great achievement was made possible by the unified effort of Frontiers’ growing community of 45,000 editors and 100,000 authors from 140 countries.

Frontiers published its 5,000th article in March 2012, its 10,000th article in February 2013, and its 20,000th in May 2014 and is predicted to reach 30,000 publications towards the end of the year. Now a high-volume, high-quality player, Frontiers continues to be one of the fastest growing scholarly publishers.

“Scientists are ready for a change in scholarly publishing and the strong growth of the Frontiers journals, all run by active academics, indicates support for a community-driven approach, where researchers work together to accelerate scientific and medical progress,” says Kamila Markram, a neuroscientist and autism researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne and Co-Founder & CEO of Frontiers.

The “Frontiers in” journal series currently publishes 46 community-run journals in 29 academic fields in science, medicine and engineering. From 2013 to early 2014, 16 new journals were launched, including Frontiers in Public HealthFrontiers in Marine Science, and Frontiers in Physics__, which are rapidly gaining the support of the research community at large.

Frontiers journals are among the most established in their subject areas, both in numbers of publications and in citation levels. Frontiers in Psychology is the largest journal in the field of Psychology and Frontiers in ImmunologyFrontiers in Physiology and Frontiers in Plant Science are the largest and most highly cited open-access journals in their fields.

This demonstrates that the unique peer review at Frontiers, with its interactive Review Forum, delivers high-quality publications and results in significant citation levels. Founded by scientists in 2007, Frontiers empowers researchers with a unique publishing model and open-science tools to increase the reach and impact of their work.

“Frontiers is run for scientists, by scientists because science is best served when researchers collaborate. That is why we facilitate synergies between academic communities through the community-run “Frontiers in” journals, our collaborative Review Forum and research networking platform and more,” adds Markram.

Read more major milestones in the Frontiers 2013 Progress Report here.

Related Content

Post related info

May 28, 2014

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content