Frontiers 2013 Progress Report

Frontiers is pleased to announce the release of the Frontiers 2013 Progress Report, showcasing an incredible year of community-driven growth.

The Frontiers Progress Report, published today, details the major milestones and achievements reached in 2013, including a number of “Frontiers in” journals that have become among the largest and most highly cited in their fields.

Frontiers in Psychology, launched in 2010, is now the world’s largest psychology journal and Frontiers in Physiology, Frontiers in Plant Science and Frontiers in Microbiology are all the largest open-access journals in their respective fields.

Altogether, the “Frontiers in” journals published over 7,300 articles last year and place Frontiers among the top 5 leading open-access publishers worldwide.

Other notable highlights from 2013 include: