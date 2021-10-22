Dr Nina Hall to lead Frontiers’ Commitments to UN SDG Publishers Compact

Frontiers is pleased to announce that Dr Nina Hall will lead the organization’s commitments to the United Nations SDG Publishers Compact, which it signed up to at the end of last year. Having worked with Frontiers since 2013, Dr. Hall brings considerable strategic experience to the position.

Nina has an academic background in marine biology and deep-sea biodiversity, taxonomy and ecology, as well as experience of environmental management, and science communications and policy. In 2006, she was awarded a PhD in Ocean and Earth Science from the University of Southampton before becoming a postdoctoral researcher in Marine Science at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre. Nina has also worked with the Scientific and Environmental ROV Partnership Using Existing Industrial Technology (SERPENT) project and for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Dr. Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers, said, “Our goal is to promote sustainability through the important science we publish. Beyond that we are also seeking to incorporate sustainability as a way of thinking into our everyday routines, so Frontiers as a business becomes more sustainable. With Nina now leading the charge, I am confident we will make real progress and succeed in meeting our sustainability commitments and beyond.”

The UN Publishers Compact, launched virtually at last year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, commits signatories to sustainable practices and principles, and to champion the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030). The commitment includes publishing books and journals to help inform, develop, and inspire action that aligns with the 17 UN SDGs, and comprises of ten action points which signatories of the SDG Publishers Compact pledge to voluntarily adhere to.

