Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers appoints UN SDGs Publishers Compact lead

Frontiers is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Hawes as the nominee responsible for coordinating the organization’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Publishers Compact. Frontiers pledged its commitment to the Compact in November 2020 and has since been developing new initiatives in support of its sustainable business practices and standards.

Ms. Hawes, pictured to the left, currently manages a portfolio of open access sustainability journals and brings considerable experience and understanding of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the position. Molly has worked with Frontiers since early 2019. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Bristol in Environmental Geoscience, and last year, Frontiers supported her enrollment at the University of Cambridge to study a course on Sustainability Business Management.

Commenting on her appointment, Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, said: “It was a surprise to no-one when Molly stepped up to take on this role, with her commitment and experience in putting the principles of sustainability into action. With Molly taking the lead, there is no doubt that we will succeed in meeting our sustainability commitments here at Frontiers.”

The UN Publishers Compact, which was launched virtually at last year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, commits signatories to sustainable practices and principles, and to champion the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030). The commitment includes publishing books and journals to help inform, develop, and inspire action that aligns with the 17 UN SDGs, and comprises of ten action points which signatories of the SDG Publishers Compact pledge to voluntarily adhere to.

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is an award-winning Open Science platform and leading Open Access scholarly publisher. Founded in 2007, we have published over 200,000 rigorously certified research articles by leading academics, covering more than 850 academic disciplines. Our mission is to make research results openly available to the world, thereby accelerating scientific and technological innovation, societal progress and economic growth. We empower scientists with innovative Open Science solutions that radically improve how science is published, evaluated and disseminated to researchers, innovators and the public. Access to research results and data is open, free and customized through Internet Technology, thereby enabling rapid solutions to the critical challenges we face as humanity. For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

April 27, 2021

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Sustainability

UNSDGs

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content