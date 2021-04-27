Frontiers appoints UN SDGs Publishers Compact lead

Frontiers is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Hawes as the nominee responsible for coordinating the organization’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Publishers Compact. Frontiers pledged its commitment to the Compact in November 2020 and has since been developing new initiatives in support of its sustainable business practices and standards.

Ms. Hawes, pictured to the left, currently manages a portfolio of open access sustainability journals and brings considerable experience and understanding of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the position. Molly has worked with Frontiers since early 2019. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Bristol in Environmental Geoscience, and last year, Frontiers supported her enrollment at the University of Cambridge to study a course on Sustainability Business Management.

Commenting on her appointment, Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, said: “It was a surprise to no-one when Molly stepped up to take on this role, with her commitment and experience in putting the principles of sustainability into action. With Molly taking the lead, there is no doubt that we will succeed in meeting our sustainability commitments here at Frontiers.”

The UN Publishers Compact, which was launched virtually at last year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, commits signatories to sustainable practices and principles, and to champion the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030). The commitment includes publishing books and journals to help inform, develop, and inspire action that aligns with the 17 UN SDGs, and comprises of ten action points which signatories of the SDG Publishers Compact pledge to voluntarily adhere to.

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is an award-winning Open Science platform and leading Open Access scholarly publisher. Founded in 2007, we have published over 200,000 rigorously certified research articles by leading academics, covering more than 850 academic disciplines. Our mission is to make research results openly available to the world, thereby accelerating scientific and technological innovation, societal progress and economic growth. We empower scientists with innovative Open Science solutions that radically improve how science is published, evaluated and disseminated to researchers, innovators and the public. Access to research results and data is open, free and customized through Internet Technology, thereby enabling rapid solutions to the critical challenges we face as humanity. For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org