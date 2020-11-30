Frontiers joins United Nations SDG Publishers Compact

Frontiers is pleased to announce its support and commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Publishers Compact. Launched virtually at this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, the Publishers Compact commits signatories to the development of sustainable practices and standards, and to champion the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030).

The Compact includes publishing books and journals that will help inform, develop, and inspire action that aligns with the 17 UN SDGs. It comprises of ten action points which signatories of the SDG Publishers Compact pledge to voluntarily adhere to, including:

Actively promoting and acquiring content that advocates for themes represented by the SDGs, such as equality, sustainability, justice, and safeguarding and strengthening the environment.

Annually reporting on progress towards achieving SDGs, sharing data, and contribute to benchmarking activities, helping to share best practices and identify gaps that still need to be addressed.

Raising awareness and promoting the SDGs among staff to increase awareness of SDG-related policies and goals and encouraging projects that will help achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Taking action on at least one SDG goal, either as an individual publisher or through your national publishing association and sharing progress annually.

The full list of action points is available on the UN SDG Publishers Compact website: https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sdg-publishers-compact/

Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers, said: “The Publishers Compact provides an excellent opportunity for the entire academic publishing community to make a significant contribution during the UN’s ‘Decade of Action’ - and beyond. At Frontiers, the UN Sustainable Development Goals have inspired our own editorial development by providing a valuable framework for editorial priorities and objectives. Scholarly publishers have an important role to play in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and I am very pleased to be able to pledge our commitment.”

