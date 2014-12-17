Frontiers Launches its First Open Access Journal in the Humanities and Social Sciences

Frontiers is pleased to announce the launch of a series of interdisciplinary open access journals across the whole spectrum of the humanities and social sciences. The first journal, Frontiers in Digital Humanities, is now open for submissions.

The first journal to launch, Frontiers in Digital Humanities, will publish a range of article types across all research areas where computer science and the humanities intersect. All Digital Humanities specialties will be on a single open science platform. Further titles in the series include Frontiers in Economics and Frontiers in Management.

In the last year Frontiers has launched 20 new open access journals across science, medicine and engineering. With 50 open access titles and 26,000 peer reviewed articles published, Frontiers is the fourth leading open access academic publisher worldwide. Today marks a new frontier: the first community-driven open access journal in the humanities and social sciences.

“Through new journals in the humanities and social sciences, Frontiers bring its successful and innovative publishing model to these rapidly evolving fields,” says Fred Fenter, Executive Editor at Frontiers. “Our aim is to drive scholarly publishing with innovative web tools for open science across all of academia.”

“Digital Humanities, at the crossroads of computer science and humanities research, is about to become a field of its own. It is one of the research areas promised to have the greatest expansion in coming years, profoundly transforming the way we do research and education in the humanities and computer science,” says Frédéric Kaplan, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Digital Humanities and Director of Digital Humanities Laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland.“This new, fast-growing field needs an open access journal with efficient and transparent review processes and quality standards of the world’s top scientific journals. I am really proud to launch Frontiers in Digital Humanities, as I strongly believe this is the journal that Digital Humanities researchers were waiting for, design to scale as fast as Digital Humanities is growing,” adds Kaplan.

Specialty sections open for submissions are:Cultural Heritage Digitization (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Frédéric Kaplan)

Digital Literary Studies (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Jean-Gabriel Ganascia).

Digital Archeology (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Andre Costopoulos).

Digital Musicology (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Laurent Pugin)

Digital Paleography and Manuscript Studies (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Peter Stokes)

Digital Architecture (Specialty Chief Editor; Prof Jeffrey Huang)

Digital History (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Ian Gregory)

Human-Media Interaction (Specialty Chief Editor; Dr Anton Nijholt)

For more information about the journal, please visit: Frontiers in Digital Humanities

Connect with Frontiers in Digital Humanities on Twitter at @FrontDigitalHumJournal ContactRosa ManceboJournal CoordinatorFrontiers in Digital Humanitiesdigitalhumanities.editorial.office@frontiersin.org