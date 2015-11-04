Frontiers in Veterinary Science launches new sections

We are very pleased to announce the launch of Frontiers in Veterinary Science latest specialty sections:

Veterinary Epidemiology and Economicsled by Prof. Andres M. Perez, University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, USA

Veterinary Imaging led by Prof. Fintan John McEvoy, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Veterinary Regenerative Medicine led by Prof. Jennifer Genevieve Barrett, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, USA

Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology led by Prof. Arturo Anadón, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain

Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology led by Prof. Christopher R Byron , Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, USA

“This is an exciting time for Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology, as advances in diagnostic techniques, treatments, and understanding of disease mechanisms are rapidly progressing. This specialty section of Frontiers in Veterinary Science will be an excellent forum for rapid dissemination of high-quality research to investigators and clinicians in all facets of the profession.” – Christopher R Byron, Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology

Frontiers in Veterinary Science is led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Mary Christopher from the University of California-Davis, USA and it currently has 16 Specialty Chief Editors. Over 1,100 leading researchers and clinicians serve on the editorial boards that now span 14 specialty research areas ranging from Parasitology and Comparative and Clinical Medicine to Livestock Genomics and Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences.

As Mary Christopher states: “The launch of these new and exciting sections significantly expands the scope and research communities of Frontiers in Veterinary Science and brings high quality editorial leadership to the journal.”

Frontiers is a community-driven open-access publisher and research networking platform. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014, is supported by over 230,000 leading researchers worldwide, and has already published 39,000 peer-reviewed articles across 54 journals.

“This journal will bring a new breadth of quantitative methods applied to support the health of animal and human populations worldwide.” – Andres M. Perez, Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics

Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Veterinary Science offers:

Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness

World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections.

Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability.

Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz.

Fast publication, with an average of 85 days from submission to publication.

Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency.

