New Specialty sections in Frontiers in Veterinary Science

Frontiers in Veterinary Science is an international, online-only, open-access journal that publishes articles across the broad spectrum of veterinary sciences. The journal bridges animal and human health, brings a comparative approach to medical and surgical challenges, and advances innovative biotechnology and therapy. All relevant specialties within veterinary science are brought together on a single open-science platform and led by dedicated teams of international researchers.

The current list of Specialty sections open for submissions within Frontiers in Veterinary Science is:• Animal Behavior and Welfare (Specialty Chief Editor: Jeremy Marchant-Forde)• Animal Nutrition and Metabolism (Specialty Chief Editor: Toshiro Arai)• Livestock Genomics (Specialty Chief Editors: Steve Bishop and Guilherme J. M. Rosa)• One Health (Specialty Chief Editor: Ali Mobasheri)• Parasitology (Specialty Chief Editor: Hany M. Elsheikha)• Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery (Specialty Chief Editor: Frank J.M. Verstraete)• Veterinary Infectious Diseases (Specialty Chief Editor: Michael Kogut)• Veterinary Pathology (Specialty Chief Editor: Dorothee Bienzle)

“Frontiers in Veterinary Science provides a truly innovative and collaborative platform to enable global access to high-quality, relevant research and facilitates interdisciplinary exchange that fosters and integrates knowledge on animals, medicine, science, and society,” says Mary M. Christopher, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Veterinary Science and Professor at the University of California-Davis, USA.

“This journal will be an important element in covering health-related research advances within the Frontiers portfolio,” says Fred Fenter, Executive Editor of Frontiers. “Studies on animals and human-animal interaction are very important for global health. We are delighted that the journal is led by such a strong editorial board with a wide range of expertise, including basic, clinical, epidemiological, comparative and social science-related veterinary research.”

