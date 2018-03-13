Frontiers and the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the “Austrian Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement”, the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna (Vetmeduni) has formed an institutional agreement with Frontiers.

The Vetmeduni supports its researchers in making their research free and openly available. As part of this support, the agreement with Frontiers will enable Vetmeduni authors to publish open access at reduced costs. Eligible Vetmeduni authors who meet the institutional funding criteria benefit from a 10% membership discount in any Frontiers journal. Furthermore the invoicing process will be centrally administered by the Vetmeduni Open Access Team.

If you are an eligible Vetmeduni author, please select “University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the Vetmeduni Open Access Team. If confirmed, Frontiers will apply the discount on the article processing charges (APCs). Upon receipt, the Vetmeduni Open Access Team will forward the invoice to the corresponding author to arrange the payment by the respective department or clinic.

For more information on this agreement and on whether your Frontiers article can receive funding support by the Vetmeduni Open Access Publication Fund please contact open.access@vetmeduni.ac.at .

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.