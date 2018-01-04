Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with the University of Vienna

Under the terms of the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, agreed between Frontiers, the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) and the University of Vienna, the University of Vienna covers the APCs for eligible authors in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who are affiliated to the Participating Institution. In addition, authors must be eligible according to the funding criteria of the University of Vienna.

Authors submitting an FWF-funded article can select the university as the institutional payer. Please be sure to include all funding information in the ‘Statements’ section.

For more information on the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, please see the announcements by the University of Vienna and Frontiers.

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact the University of Vienna’s Open Access Office at openaccess@univie.ac.at

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

January 04, 2018

