Frontiers news
11 Sep 2023
British Antarctic Survey and British Geological Survey form publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal
The head office of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and two of its research groups, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the British Geological Survey (BGS), via NERC Library Service, have joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research. This institutional agreement means that eligible NERC head office employees and BAS and BGS researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process, and at a reduced cost to the centres, as articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The NERC Library Service supports researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available to read and reuse, which also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a researcher, please select British Antarctic Survey (BAS) or British Geological Survey (BGS) in the […]
Frontiers news
30 Aug 2023
Jaume I University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
Jaume I University has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Jaume I University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. Jaume I University Library Service supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Jaume I University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a Jaume I University researcher, please select Jaume I University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the 10% discount in the APC will be applied. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Jaume I University open access page or contact openaccess@uji.es.
Frontiers news
16 Aug 2023
RPTU forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
RPTU has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that as of 1st September 2023 eligible RPTU researchers can publish in any Frontiers journal, with a simplified process and articles may benefit from a 5% partnership discount. The University Library RPTU supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage RPTU researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a RPTU researcher, please select RPTU in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by RPTU upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit RPTU open access page https://ub.rptu.de/en/writing-publishing/open-access or contact ub-openaccess@rptu.de.
Institutional partnerships
07 Aug 2023
Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
The Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible National Institute of Chemistry researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The National Institute of Chemistry supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage National Institute of Chemistry researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a National Institute of Chemistry researcher, please select National Institute of Chemistry in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by National Institute of Chemistry upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please […]
Frontiers news
27 Jul 2023
Kennesaw State University – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
Wellstar College of Health and Human Services has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 7.5% partnership discount. Wellstar College of Health and Human Services supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. Information for researchers If you are a Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researcher, please select Kennesaw State University – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Wellstar College of Health and Human Services. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Mark […]
Frontiers news
22 Jun 2023
Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
The Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts researcher, please select “Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with […]
Frontiers news
19 Jun 2023
Rothamsted Research forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal
We would like to announce that Rothamsted Research has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research. Rothamsted Research supports open access publishing by covering Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with Rothamsted Research who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. As of July 2018, open access funding is only available to support publication of research funded by BBSRC or by the other UKRI Research Councils. To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Rothamsted Research’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Rothamsted Research Library & Information Services (LIS) staff, and if eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by LIS upon acceptance. You will then also need to add details of the publication to the internal Harvestirr system to ensure it appears in your external website profile and in various compliance reports. For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please contact LIS via library@rothamsted.ac.uk or […]
Frontiers news
19 Jun 2023
University of Hertfordshire forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal
We would like to announce that the University of Hertfordshire has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research. The University of Hertfordshire supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal with a discount of 10% on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles. This agreement will further encourage the University of Hertfordshire’s researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers You should apply for University funding prior to submission to the publisher using the pre-print version of your article. Please see this University of Hertfordshire Institutional Open Access Fund page for the eligibility criteria and application form. Once you have received confirmation of funding, submit your article to Frontiers under this […]
Frontiers news
19 Jun 2023
The University of Nova Gorica forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
The University of Nova Gorica has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Nova Gorica researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The University of Nova Gorica supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Nova Gorica researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a University of Nova Gorica researcher, please select “University of Nova Gorica” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by University of Nova Gorica upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please […]
Frontiers news
19 Jun 2023
University Library of Wuppertal forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
University Library of Wuppertal has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Wuppertal researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 5% partnership discount. The University Library of Wuppertal supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Wuppertal researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a University of Wuppertal researcher, please select University of Wuppertal in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by University Library of Wuppertal upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit University Library of Wuppertal’s open access page (https://www.bib.uni-wuppertal.de/de/forschen/open-access/) or contact […]
Frontiers news
16 Jun 2023
The Slovenian Forestry Institute forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
The Slovenian Forestry Institute has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Slovenian Forestry Institute researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process in which the articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The Slovenian Forestry Institute supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Slovenian Forestry Institute researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a Slovenian Forestry Institute researcher, please select “Slovenian Forestry Institute” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Slovenian Forestry Institute upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit The Slovenian Forest Institute open access page or contact […]
Frontiers news
12 Jun 2023
The University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
The University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount. The University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana researcher, please select “University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by University Psychiatric Hospital Ljubljana upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit […]
Frontiers news
02 Jun 2023
Coastal Carolina University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
Coastal Carolina University has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Coastal Carolina University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. The university library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Coastal Carolina University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a Coastal Carolina University researcher, please select Coastal Carolina University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Coastal Carolina University upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Coastal Carolina University’s open access page or contact John Felts, jfelts@coastal.edu.
Frontiers news
02 Jun 2023
Hutton forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal
We would like to announce that The James Hutton Institute has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research. This institutional agreement means that eligible Hutton researchers may publish open access in any Frontiers journal and will receive a 10% reduction in their article processing charge. This agreement will further support the institute’s researchers to meet funders’ requirements to publish open access. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider Open Science strategy of the Institute, as well as the scientific research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a researcher at The James Hutton Institute, please select The James Hutton Institute in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Before confirming your eligibility for an APC discount, Library staff will require the details of your departmental budget code, which shall be internally recharged to cover the publishing […]
Frontiers news
26 May 2023
Linnaeus University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers
Linnaeus University has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible Linnaeus University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% partnership discount. The university library at Linnaeus University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Linnaeus University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large. For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. Information for researchers If you are a Linnaeus University researcher, please select Linnaeus University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Linnaeus University upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Linnaeus University’s open access page or contact researchsupport@lnu.se