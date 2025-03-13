Cranfield University renews flat fee partnership with Frontiers for 2025

Cranfield Library. Image: courtesy of Cranfield University.

Lausanne, 13 March 2025 – Frontiers is pleased to announce the renewal of its innovative flat fee partnership with Cranfield University for 2025. This collaboration, originally established in January 2024, empowers Cranfield researchers to publish their work in any of Frontiers’ journals without facing article processing charges (APCs), ensuring seamless dissemination of groundbreaking research.

By continuing with the flat fee model, Cranfield University benefits from:

Unlimited publishing opportunities for its affiliated researchers.

Simplified budgeting with a predictable and transparent fixed annual cost.

Reduced administrative tasks for library and research staff.

Full support for open-access principles, including immediate access under CC-BY licensing and author-retained copyrights.

Frontiers’ ongoing efforts to promote fully open publishing agreements is aligned with the UK library sector’s aspirations to adopt sustainable, transparent and forward-thinking open-access strategies. Our collaboration paves the way for other UK institutions to adopt the flat fee model, fostering a healthy and competitive publishing ecosystem that prioritizes author choice, accessibility and long-term sustainability.

To be eligible under the partnership, researchers need to ensure that the corresponding author is affiliated with Cranfield University and that they use their institutional email address when submitting their manuscript.

This renewed partnership demonstrates Cranfield Library Service’s dedication to supporting its researchers and advancing open-access publishing. Together, we are championing a transparent, efficient, and equitable approach to scholarly publishing that benefits the global academic community.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our website or contact us to discuss the possibilities for your library.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is an open access publisher connecting researchers worldwide. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. For more information on Frontiers’ OA agreements please fill in this form or contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

About Cranfield University

Cranfield is a specialist postgraduate university that is a global leader for education and transformational research in technology and management. The most recent Research Excellence Framework results demonstrate Cranfield University’s excellence with 88% of research rated as world-leading or internationally excellent.