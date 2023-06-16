The Slovenian Forestry Institute forms publishing agreement with Frontiers  

The Slovenian Forestry Institute has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Slovenian Forestry Institute researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process in which the articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The Slovenian Forestry Institute supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Slovenian Forestry Institute researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are a Slovenian Forestry Institute researcher, please select “Slovenian Forestry Institute” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Slovenian Forestry Institute upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit The Slovenian Forest Institute open access page or contact the Forestry Library (maja.peteh@gozdis.si).