Slovenian CTK Consortium signs national deal with Frontiers

Frontiers announces a landmark national agreement with Slovenia, via the CTK Consortium.

Credit: Frontiers

Slovenian universities represented in the CTK Consortium formed a publishing agreement with Frontiers. Partner institutions benefit from APC discounts and a simplified publishing process in Frontiers’ journals. Signed in March 2023, the deal will be in effect until March 2026.

Ronald Buitenhus, head of institutional partnerships at Frontiers, said: “This agreement celebrates Slovenian universities’ commitment to open science. We look forward to empowering the research community in Slovenia and driving the impact of science in society.”

Slovenia will join other international consortia, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, and Norway, who have signed open access framework agreements with Frontiers.

Benefits of joining the partnership

Frontiers streamlines processes for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable publishing models. We offer an innovative workflow alongside a dashboard, providing new insights and transparency.

Member institutions benefit from competitive article processing charges (APCs), centralized, flexible invoicing, a range of payment options and a dedicated account manager supporting library staff. Researchers have access to collaborative peer-review, article and author impact metrics and enhanced dissemination tools such as Loop.

Frontiers offers continuous registration with no annual fee. Partners can contribute to the development of our partnership models. For more information contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org

List of participating institutions:

Agricultural Institute of Slovenia

Alma Mater Europaea Slovenia

Biotechnical Centre Naklo

Educational Research Institute

Faculty of Applied Sciences (VIST)

Geological Survey of Slovenia

Institute of Nutrition

Jožef Stefan Institute

Landscape Governance College Novo Mesto

National Institute of Chemistry

National Laboratory for Health, Environment and Food

Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts

Science and Research Centre Koper

Slovenian Forestry Institute

University of Nova Gorica

University Psychiatric Hospital of Ljubljana

About CTK Consortium

The Central Technical Library at the University of Ljubljana (CTK) is an academic library supporting students and staff, extending their services to consortium partners. Besides academic library functions, CTK works as an information center for the broader scientific community in the fields of technological and natural sciences.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.3 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.