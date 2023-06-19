University Library of Wuppertal forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

University Library of Wuppertal has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Wuppertal researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 5% partnership discount.

The University Library of Wuppertal supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Wuppertal researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Wuppertal researcher, please select University of Wuppertal in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by University Library of Wuppertal upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit University Library of Wuppertal’s open access page (https://www.bib.uni-wuppertal.de/de/forschen/open-access/) or contact openaccess@lists.uni-wuppertal.de.