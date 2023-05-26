Linnaeus University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers 

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Linnaeus University has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Linnaeus University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% partnership discount.

The university library at Linnaeus University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Linnaeus University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Linnaeus University researcher, please select Linnaeus University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Linnaeus University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Linnaeus University’s open access page or contact researchsupport@lnu.se