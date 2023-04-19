The University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS) forms open access publishing agreement with Frontiers  

The University Centre of Svalbard blue logo

The University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS) has joined the Sikt Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the national partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This partnership means that eligible UNIS researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them, with a simplified process, and may benefit from a 10% partnership discount.

The University Centre in Svalbard supports their authors in publishing open access. This agreement will further encourage UNIS researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

Before submitting your article to Frontiers, please send the UNIS Library your publishing plan (https://nettskjema.no/a/328079#/page/1). The Library requires this information to ensure that your publication is in accordance with the funder’s requirements and to check if the criteria have been met for UNIS to cover the APC.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘The University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS)’ as institutional payer in the invoice section of the submission form. Please note, you will also be required to enter a personal address for invoicing if UNIS does not agree to fund your manuscript. Affiliated researchers should be the corresponding author and use their UNIS email address.

Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by UNIS upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact mariew@unis.no or visit https://www.unis.no/library/.

