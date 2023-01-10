University of Münster forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

This institutional agreement means that researchers affiliated with the University of Münster may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. The university also benefits from a 10% membership discount.

The university library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage them to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a researcher of the University of Münster, please select “University of Münster” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. To facilitate the verification process, please use your official email address (@uni-muenster.de or @ukmuenster.de). Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Münster University’s open access agreements page or contact openaccess@uni-muenster.de.

According to the open access funding criteria of the University of Münster, priority must be given to using available third-party funds. In case you choose to use third-party funds for your Frontiers article, please contact openaccess@uni-muenster.de in advance to clarify accounting details like cost centres and project accounts.