Frontiers and the University of Klagenfurt form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Klagenfurt (Alpen-Adria-Universität Klagenfurt, AAU) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Klagenfurt supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Klagenfurt has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, eligible authors from the University of Klagenfurt may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to the University of Klagenfurt. Those submitting an FWF-funded article can select the university as the institutional payer. Please be sure to include all funding information in the ‘Statements’ section.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University of Klagenfurt Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Klagenfurt and its Library will benefit from a discount on the article processing charge (APC) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Klagenfurt authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Klagenfurt’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Klagenfurt Library’s Open Access team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University Library’s Open Access Publishing page or contact openaccess.service@aau.at

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.