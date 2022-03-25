Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Environmental Science 2021 Editor Awards

We are pleased to announce the first edition of the Frontiers in Environmental Science Editor Awards.

In 2021, our journal published over two thousand articles and posted 134 Research Topics across our portfolio of 14 specialty sections. We launched the Drylands section last year_,_ and so far we have already added two new sections in 2022 – Environmental Citizen Science and Environmental Systems Engineering.

These accomplishments would not be possible without our fantastic Editors, who contributed to the growth of the journal by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections on the themes of great significance in their respective fields.

With these awards, we would like to recognise Associate Editors and Review Editors from our Editorial Board, who went above and beyond in the past year. Thanks to you, our journal can truly flourish and further realize Frontiers’ goal to make science open, so we may all live healthy lives on a healthy planet.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors.

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Yang Gao

Ocean University of China

Atmosphere and Climate

Monika Mortimer

China Jiliang University

Biogeochemical Dynamics

Alex Oriel Godoy

Universidad del Desarrollo

Environmental Economics and Management

Ranjan Kumar Ghosh

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Environmental Economics and Management

Juergen Pilz

University of Klagenfurt

Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing

Peng Liu

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing

Teresa Ferreira

University of Lisbon

Freshwater Science

Xander Wang

University of Prince Edward Island

Interdisciplinary Climate Studies

Tomas Halenka

Charles University

Interdisciplinary Climate Studies

Ioan Cristian Ioja

University of Bucharest

Land Use Dynamics

Lu-Jun Li

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Soil Processes

Andrew Hursthouse

University of the West of Scotland

Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment

Anabela Cachada

University of Porto

Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment

Ahmed El Nemr

National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF)

Water and Wastewater Management

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Review Editors Awards

MD Wahiduzzaman

University of Tasmania

Atmosphere and Climate

Wenzhi Liu

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Biogeochemical Dynamics

Luigi Aldieri

University of Salerno

Environmental Economics and Management

Sevda Kuşkaya

Erciyes University

Environmental Economics and Management

Mukesh Gupta

Catholic University of Louvain

Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing

Saumitra Mukherjee

 

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing

Jeyaraj Antony Johnson

Wildlife Institute of India

Freshwater Science

Rui Manuel Vitor Cortes

University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro

Freshwater Science

Xiong Zhou

Beijing Normal University

Interdisciplinary Climate Studies

Wei Sun

Sun Yat-Sen University

Interdisciplinary Climate Studies

Perrine Hamel

Nanyang Technological University

Land Use Dynamics

Na Li

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Soil Processes

Shuying Li

Zhejiang University

Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment

Agnieszka Klimkowicz-Pawlas

Institute of Soil Science and Plant Cultivation

Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment

Mohamed Hassaan

National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF)

Water and Wastewater Management

