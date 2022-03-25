Frontiers in Environmental Science 2021 Editor Awards

We are pleased to announce the first edition of the Frontiers in Environmental Science Editor Awards.

In 2021, our journal published over two thousand articles and posted 134 Research Topics across our portfolio of 14 specialty sections. We launched the Drylands section last year_,_ and so far we have already added two new sections in 2022 – Environmental Citizen Science and Environmental Systems Engineering.

These accomplishments would not be possible without our fantastic Editors, who contributed to the growth of the journal by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections on the themes of great significance in their respective fields.

With these awards, we would like to recognise Associate Editors and Review Editors from our Editorial Board, who went above and beyond in the past year. Thanks to you, our journal can truly flourish and further realize Frontiers’ goal to make science open, so we may all live healthy lives on a healthy planet.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors.

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Review Editors Awards