Chief Editor of Environmental Analysis among the most influential analytical scientists in 2021

We are proud to announce that Professor Elefteria Psillakis Chief Editor of the Environmental Analysis section of Frontiers in Analytical Science has been identified by The Analytical Scientist as one of the 2021 most influential people in analytical science.

Elefteria (Elia) Psillakis is Full Professor in Water Chemistry at the School of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Technical University of Crete, Greece. She received her PhD from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. In 2007, she was awarded with a Fulbright Research Fellowship to visit the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA.

Her investigations have resulted in two patents, several book chapters and 100 publications in ISI Journals. Additionally, her publications have received three “Top cited article” awards. In 2012 and 2013, she was vice-chair of the European chemistry evaluation panel for the EU Marie-Curie excellence fellowships. Later, from 2014-2016 she acted as the Deputy Rector of Academic Affairs and Research at the Technical University of Crete and has served twice as the Director of postgraduate studies. She is currently the Head of the Sample Preparation Study Group of the European Chemical Society-Division of Analytical Chemistry and Leader of WG4 “Sample Treatment and Microfluidics” in COST Action Port ASAP - European network for the promotion of portable, affordable, and simple analytical platforms. In addition, she is the Founder and Director of ExtraTech Analytical Solutions Single Member PC, a Spin-Off Company.

The Analytical Scientist focuses on the people, technology and innovations shaping analytical science, covering a range of disciplines from environmental testing to the -omics, pharma to food.

Frontiers in Analytical Science Editorial Office congratulates Professor Psillakis on this prestigious recognition.

