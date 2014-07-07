Frontiers editors among the world’s most influential scientists

26 Frontiers editors are featured in a Thomson Reuters report of the world’s most highly-cited and influential authors.

Thomson Reuters recently launched Highly Cited Researchers, a list of over 3,000 influential researchers who have published the greatest number of highly cited papers in 21 scientific fields between 2002-2012.

Congratulations to the following Frontiers editors who are featured in the list!

Carlos M. Duarte, The University of Western Australia, Australia

Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Marine Science Speciality Chief Editor, Global Change and the Future Ocean

Ulrich M Zanger, Dr. Margarete Fischer-Bosch-Institute of Clinical Pharmacology, Germany

Specialty Chief Editor, Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics Cameron S Carter, University of California, Davis, USA Associate Editor, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Matteo Cesari, Paul Sabatier University, France

Associate Editor, Geriatric Medicine

Carlo Maria Croce, The Ohio State University – Columbus, USA

Associate Editor, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology

Review Editor, Non-Coding RNA

John F Cryan, University College Cork, Ireland

Associate Editor, Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience; Gastrointestinal Pharmacology; Neuropharmacology

Review Editor, Inflammation Pharmacology; Molecular Psychiatry

Omar K Farha, Northwestern University, USA

Associate Editor, Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization

Fred H Gage, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, USA

Associate Editor, Neurogenesis

Review Editor, Neurogenomics

Angelo A Izzo, University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Associate Editor, Gastrointestinal Pharmacology

Angela R Laird, Florida International University, USA Associate Editor, Brain Imaging Methods

Lewis L Lanier, University of California, San Francisco, USA

Associate Editor, NK Cell Biology

Gregory D May, DuPont Pioneer, USA

Associate Editor, Genomic Assay Technology

Angus S Murphy, Purdue University – West Lafayette, USA

Associate Editor, Plant Traffic and Transport

Marylyn D Ritchie, Pennsylvania State University – University Park, USA

Associate Editor, Applied Genetic Epidemiology

Review Editor, Statistical Genetics and Methodology

Arthur W Toga, University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Associate Editor, Frontiers in Neuroinformatics

Rajeev K Varshney, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics and The University of Western Australia Associate Editor, Plant Genetics and Genomics

Review Editor, Plant Biotechnology

John M Davis, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Review Editor, Forensic Psychiatry

Raymond J Dolan, University College London, UK

Review Editor, Decision Neuroscience

William C Nelson, University of Southern California, USA

Review Editor, Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology and Systems Microbiology

Mohammad Reza Ganjali, University of Tehran, Iran

Review Editor, Analytical Chemistry

Jose Manuel Garcia-Verdugo, University of Valencia, Spain

Review Editor, Neurogenesis

Masami Yokota Hirai, RIKEN Plant Science Center, Japan

Review Editor, Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity; Plant Nutrition

Trevor W Robbins, University of Cambridge, UK

Review Editor, Schizophrenia, Addictive Disorders and Behavioral Dyscontrol, and Cognition

Pamela C Ronald, University of California, Davis, USA

Review Editor, Plant-Microbe Interaction

Murray B Stein, University of California, San Diego, USA

Review Editor, Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience

Jing Hua Zhao, University of Cambridge, UK

Review Editor, Applied Genetic Epidemiology

