- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers editors among the world’s most influential scientists
Frontiers editors among the world’s most influential scientists
26 Frontiers editors are featured in a Thomson Reuters report of the world’s most highly-cited and influential authors.
Thomson Reuters recently launched Highly Cited Researchers, a list of over 3,000 influential researchers who have published the greatest number of highly cited papers in 21 scientific fields between 2002-2012.
Congratulations to the following Frontiers editors who are featured in the list!
Carlos M. Duarte, The University of Western Australia, Australia
Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Marine Science Speciality Chief Editor, Global Change and the Future Ocean
Ulrich M Zanger, Dr. Margarete Fischer-Bosch-Institute of Clinical Pharmacology, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor, Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics Cameron S Carter, University of California, Davis, USA Associate Editor, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience
Matteo Cesari, Paul Sabatier University, France
Associate Editor, Geriatric Medicine
Carlo Maria Croce, The Ohio State University – Columbus, USA
Associate Editor, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology
Review Editor, Non-Coding RNA
John F Cryan, University College Cork, Ireland
Associate Editor, Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience; Gastrointestinal Pharmacology; Neuropharmacology
Review Editor, Inflammation Pharmacology; Molecular Psychiatry
Omar K Farha, Northwestern University, USA
Associate Editor, Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization
Fred H Gage, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, USA
Associate Editor, Neurogenesis
Review Editor, Neurogenomics
Angelo A Izzo, University of Naples Federico II, Italy
Associate Editor, Gastrointestinal Pharmacology
Angela R Laird, Florida International University, USA Associate Editor, Brain Imaging Methods
Lewis L Lanier, University of California, San Francisco, USA
Associate Editor, NK Cell Biology
Gregory D May, DuPont Pioneer, USA
Associate Editor, Genomic Assay Technology
Angus S Murphy, Purdue University – West Lafayette, USA
Associate Editor, Plant Traffic and Transport
Marylyn D Ritchie, Pennsylvania State University – University Park, USA
Associate Editor, Applied Genetic Epidemiology
Review Editor, Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Arthur W Toga, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Associate Editor, Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
Rajeev K Varshney, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics and The University of Western Australia Associate Editor, Plant Genetics and Genomics
Review Editor, Plant Biotechnology
John M Davis, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
Review Editor, Forensic Psychiatry
Raymond J Dolan, University College London, UK
Review Editor, Decision Neuroscience
William C Nelson, University of Southern California, USA
Review Editor, Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology and Systems Microbiology
Mohammad Reza Ganjali, University of Tehran, Iran
Review Editor, Analytical Chemistry
Jose Manuel Garcia-Verdugo, University of Valencia, Spain
Review Editor, Neurogenesis
Masami Yokota Hirai, RIKEN Plant Science Center, Japan
Review Editor, Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity; Plant Nutrition
Trevor W Robbins, University of Cambridge, UK
Review Editor, Schizophrenia, Addictive Disorders and Behavioral Dyscontrol, and Cognition
Pamela C Ronald, University of California, Davis, USA
Review Editor, Plant-Microbe Interaction
Murray B Stein, University of California, San Diego, USA
Review Editor, Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
Jing Hua Zhao, University of Cambridge, UK
Review Editor, Applied Genetic Epidemiology
Read the full list of influential scientists here.