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Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Freshwater Science
School of Agriculture, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Freshwater Science
WSP Canada
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Freshwater Science
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Freshwater Science