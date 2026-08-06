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University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment
University of Oulu
Oulu, Finland
Associate Editor
Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment
The University of Newcastle
Callaghan, Australia
Associate Editor
Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment