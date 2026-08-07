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Tropical Research and Education Center, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, University of Florida
Homestead, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Processes
Everglades Research and Education Center, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, University of Florida
Belle Glade, United States
Associate Editor
Soil Processes
University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland
Le Lignon, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Soil Processes
University of Vigo
Vigo, Spain
Associate Editor
Soil Processes