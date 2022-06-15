Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Science is a multidisciplinary journal, publishing research on the rapid changes occurring in our natural world due to anthropogenic activity.

Led by Field Chief Editor Martin Siegert (University of Exeter, UK), Frontiers in Environmental Science is indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE) and the DOAJ among others, and welcomes submissions that explore environmental changes and their cause across the following disciplines:

• atmosphere and climate

• biogeochemical dynamics

• drylands

• ecosystem restoration

• environmental citizen science

• environmental economics and management

• environmental informatics and remote sensing

• environmental policy and governance

• environmental systems engineering

• freshwater science

• interdisciplinary climate studies

• land use dynamics

• social-ecological urban systems

• soil processes

• toxicology, pollution and the environment

• water and wastewater management.

Our natural world is experiencing a state of rapid change unprecedented in the presence of humans. The changes affect virtually all physical, chemical and biological systems on Earth. The interaction of these systems leads to tipping points, system feedbacks and amplification of effects. The journal aims to explore the processes responsible, and the measures needed to reduce their impact. Without proper understanding of the processes involved, and deep understanding of the likely impacts of bad decisions or inaction, the security of food, water and energy is a risk. Left unchecked shortages of these basic commodities will lead to migration, economic deterioration, global geopolitical tension and conflict.

The journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 13: take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Manuscripts that do not have a clear focus on addressing the environmental changes or challenges that humanity is facing are not suitable for publication in this journal. This includes studies focusing on economics or business without strong relevance to addressing environmental issues. Additionally, studies that focus on public health issues without a foundation in environmental science are also outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

General Commentary articles as well as Book Reviews in Frontiers in Environmental Science are only accepted upon invitation.

Frontiers in Environmental Science is committed to advancing developments in the field through unrestricted access to articles, and assisting in the formulation of policies, by offering sound scientific evidence on environmental science, that will lead to a more sustainable world for the generations to come.