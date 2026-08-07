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Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke)
Helsinki, Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Economics and Management
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Laxenburg, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Economics and Management
COMSATS University Islamabad, Sahiwal campus
Sahiwal, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Environmental Economics and Management
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Environmental Economics and Management