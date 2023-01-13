University of Koblenz forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Update (28/05/2024)

As of 28th May 2024, funds have been fully committed. Authors should ensure they have their own source of funding to pay the article processing charge before submitting an article. For the most recent information about the partnership, please visit our partner page.

Original announcement (13/01/2023)

The University of Koblenz has formed an institutional partnership for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional partnership agreement means that eligible University of Koblenz researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

The university library of University of Koblenz supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Koblenz researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional partnerships, please visit our institutional partnerships webpage or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

To be eligible, affiliated authors must be corresponding authors and must use their institutional email address when submitting to a Frontiers journal.

If you are a University of Koblenz researcher, please select University of Koblenz in the payment information section when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Koblenz upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Koblenz's open access webpage or contact openaccess@uni-koblenz.de.