Frontiers | Science News

University of Koblenz forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Update (28/05/2024)

As of 28th May 2024, funds have been fully committed. Authors should ensure they have their own source of funding to pay the article processing charge before submitting an article. For the most recent information about the partnership, please visit our partner page.

Original announcement (13/01/2023)

The University of Koblenz has formed an institutional partnership for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional partnership agreement means that eligible University of Koblenz researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

The university library of University of Koblenz supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Koblenz researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.  

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional partnerships, please visit our institutional partnerships webpage or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. 

Information for researchers 

To be eligible, affiliated authors must be corresponding authors and must use their institutional email address when submitting to a Frontiers journal.

If you are a University of Koblenz researcher, please select University of Koblenz in the payment information section when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Koblenz upon acceptance.  

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Koblenz's open access webpage or contact openaccess@uni-koblenz.de.

Related Content

Post related info

January 13, 2023

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content