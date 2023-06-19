University of Hertfordshire forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal  

We would like to announce that the University of Hertfordshire has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Hertfordshire supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal with a discount of 10% on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles.

This agreement will further encourage the University of Hertfordshire’s researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

You should apply for University funding prior to submission to the publisher using the pre-print version of your article. Please see this University of Hertfordshire Institutional Open Access Fund page for the eligibility criteria and application form. Once you have received confirmation of funding, submit your article to Frontiers under this agreement. When submitting your article, please select the University of Hertfordshire in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”). Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Hertfordshire upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Hertfordshire’s open access page or contact apcs@herts.ac.uk.