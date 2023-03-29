University of Bath forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We would like to announce that the University of Bath has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Bath researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The University of Bath Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Bath researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Bath researcher, please select University of Bath in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Bath upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit University of Bath open access page or contact (openaccess@bath.ac.uk).