Leeds Beckett University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We would like to announce that Leeds Beckett University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Leeds Beckett University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them personally and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The Leeds Beckett University Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Leeds Beckett University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

Information for researchers

Submitting authors should select Leeds Beckett University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid for by Leeds Beckett University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Leeds Beckett University open access page or contact openaccess@leedsbeckett.ac.uk.