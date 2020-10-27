Frontiers | Science News

University College London has joined the JISC UK National Open Access Agreement with Frontiers

We are delighted to announce that University College London has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.  This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The JISC UK National Open Access Agreement with Frontiers allows discounts on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles.  As part of this arrangement, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. 

Research papers that acknowledge University College London - held Wellcome TrustUKRICancer Research UK or British Heart Foundation funding are eligible to use this arrangement.

Furthermore, University College London will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University College London authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please visit University College London’s OA page or contact openaccess@ucl.ac.uk. To submit your article, please select ‘University College London’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article.  Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with University College London and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships pageor contactinstitutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

Related Content

Post related info

October 27, 2020

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

UK national agreement

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content