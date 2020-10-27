University College London has joined the JISC UK National Open Access Agreement with Frontiers

We are delighted to announce that University College London has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The JISC UK National Open Access Agreement with Frontiers allows discounts on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles. As part of this arrangement, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Research papers that acknowledge University College London - held Wellcome Trust, UKRI, Cancer Research UK or British Heart Foundation funding are eligible to use this arrangement.

Furthermore, University College London will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University College London authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please visit University College London’s OA page or contact openaccess@ucl.ac.uk. To submit your article, please select ‘University College London’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with University College London and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

