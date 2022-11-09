Birkbeck, University of London has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We would like to announce that Birkbeck, University of London has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Birkbeck, University of London will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

Birkbeck, University of London supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Birkbeck, University of London researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Birkbeck, University of London’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Birkbeck, University of London and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Birkbeck, University of London’s OA page or contact frontiers-publications@bbk.ac.uk.