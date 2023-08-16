RPTU forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

RPTU has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that as of 1st September 2023 eligible RPTU researchers can publish in any Frontiers journal, with a simplified process and articles may benefit from a 5% partnership discount.

The University Library RPTU supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage RPTU researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a RPTU researcher, please select RPTU in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by RPTU upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit RPTU open access page https://ub.rptu.de/en/writing-publishing/open-access or contact ub-openaccess@rptu.de.