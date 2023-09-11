British Antarctic Survey and British Geological Survey form publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal  

The head office of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and two of its research groups, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the British Geological Survey (BGS), via NERC Library Service, have joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible NERC head office employees and BAS and BGS researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process, and at a reduced cost to the centres, as articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The NERC Library Service supports researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available to read and reuse, which also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a researcher, please select British Antarctic Survey (BAS) or British Geological Survey (BGS) in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by NERC Library Service upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact nerclibraryservice@bgs.ac.uk.