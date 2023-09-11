Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Frontiers news
  • British Antarctic Survey and British Geological Survey form publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal  

British Antarctic Survey and British Geological Survey form publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal  

The head office of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and two of its research groups, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the British Geological Survey (BGS), via NERC Library Service, have joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.  

This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.  

This institutional agreement means that eligible NERC head office employees and BAS and BGS researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process, and at a reduced cost to the centres, as articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.  

The NERC Library Service supports researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available to read and reuse, which also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.    

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.   

Information for researchers   

If you are a researcher, please select British Antarctic Survey (BAS) or British Geological Survey (BGS) in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by NERC Library Service upon acceptance.    

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact nerclibraryservice@bgs.ac.uk.

Related Content

Post related info

September 11, 2023

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Institutional partnerships

Related Subjects

Open access

Open Access publishing agreements

Open science

UK national agreement

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content