University of Glasgow forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We would like to announce that the University of Glasgow has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that University of Glasgow corresponding authors may publish papers which acknowledge funding by UKRI, Wellcome Trust, British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them. Funds may be limited however, and authors should seek confirmation by contacting research-openaccess@glasgow.ac.uk.

Eligible articles benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The University of Glasgow supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Glasgow researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available to read and reuse. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Glasgow corresponding author, please select the University of Glasgow in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will check your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Glasgow upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact research-openaccess@glasgow.ac.uk.