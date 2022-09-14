The National Oceanography Centre has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

We are delighted to announce that the National Oceanography Centre has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The National Oceanography Centre supports its researchers in making their research widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process and the NOC will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage National Oceanography Centre authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘National Oceanography Centre’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the National Oceanography Centre and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the National Oceanography Centre upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact publications@noc.ac.uk.

