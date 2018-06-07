Bangor University reactivates publishing agreement with Frontiers as part of JISC UK National Open Access Agreement

Frontiers | Science News

We are delighted to inform you that Bangor University has re-established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

(Updated 1 June 2022)

Bangor University (Prifysgol Bangor) supports open access publishing by covering Article Process Charges (APCs) for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

To be eligible, your manuscript must meet the following requirements:

  • Be the result of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded or UKRI partially funded research, including PhD Study (Included funding from AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC)

  • Be the result of a project which has reached its end date, or a live grant which does not provide funds to cover publication costs.

  • Include a statement acknowledging the funding that supported the research and, if applicable, a statement on how the underlying research materials, such as data, samples or models, may be accessed.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Bangor University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Bangor University Library, and if confirmed to be eligible, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article qualifies for funding, or if you require any further details, please visit the Bangor University open access page, or contact the open access team at repository@bangor.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

