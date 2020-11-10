Newcastle University has joined the Frontiers – institutional open access deal

We are delighted to announce that Newcastle University has established an institutional partnership with Frontiers. This agreement provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for affiliated researchers.

Newcastle University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of some of the payment responsibility. Furthermore, all Newcastle University papers published will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Newcastle University authors to publish open access, increasing the uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

Update as of Jan 1, 2024:

Eligible authors affiliated with Newcastle University can receive a 10% discount on the standard open access APC for accepted articles, with the remainder to be paid by the author.

Newcastle University will verify if you are eligible for the discounted APC only.

Contact openaccess@ncl.ac.uk to confirm you can pay the remaining costs or to apply for funds where an article acknowledges funding from UKRI, Wellcome Trust, British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK. See Newcastle University's open access funding webpage for details.

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Newcastle University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Newcastle University, and if confirmed, the discounted amount will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.